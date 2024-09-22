Pet Vaccine and Wellness Clinic at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting it’s next monthly Vaccine and Wellness Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 28. In partnership with Petco Love, the shelter provides no-cost (while supplies last) and low-cost vaccines, parasite preventatives, and microchips to income-qualifying community members.

The clinic operates by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. To ensure all pets receive timely care, appointments are required, and you can schedule one appointment per pet, with a maximum of three pets per clinic.

To schedule and appointment and view clinic offerings, visit the shelter’s website at https://www.thehumanesociety.org/vaccine-wellness-clinic/