2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Tyee Park – The Suburban Times

Each week, we celebrate one of our CPSD schools with a #SuperSchoolShoutout. Last week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a shoutout to Tyee Park Elementary School second grade teacher Amy Rust and fifth grader Racer Johnson.

Rust has taught in CPSD for more than 20 years and recently celebrated her tenth anniversary at Tyee Park. “The community of learners and families here is everything, and our wonderful staff just keeps getting better,” she said.

Rust is proud to take an active role in elevating student voice in her classroom because students succeed when they feel they belong. “From the way this building is built with its open courtyard to the way we all check in with kids of all grades, this place has a strong sense of community,” she said.

Rust began her career teaching second grade and after trying her hand is happy to have returned to her roots. “At this age, they’re outwardly excited about learning and experience so much academic growth,” she said. “It’s a privilege to see and it helps to have an outstanding second grade team that is professional, supportive and respectful.”

Racer loves being a fifth grader because of the many wonderful friendships he’s made at Tyee Park. He cares deeply for his school community and is proud to represent with his Tyee Park T-shirts. “Every day I look forward to recess and I really love all the teachers because they’re so nice,” he said.

This year, Racer is proud of his growth in math. “I like figuring out different problems, especially with multiplication,” he said. After school, he enjoys putting his math and science skills to the test by building video games levels on Super Mario Maker.

Racer’s goal this year is to be on time, do well in class and help people each day. He hopes to one day become a YouTuber to discuss video games and other interests with his online audience.

Go Tigers!