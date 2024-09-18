In the Book Nook with … William J. Zambini – The Suburban Times

Author William J. Zambini aka Bill Jarcho

Author William J. Zambini (aka Bill Jarcho) from Vashon Island, WA, is also a semi-retired, still working artist. He has been writing for over 40 years, but his first children’s book was published just now. William is part of the Tacoma Children’s Book crit group. When he is not writing he enjoys music, movies, reading, swimming, hiking, and making pancakes.

Which genres do you cover?

Author William J. Zambini: Children’s books

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Author William J. Zambini: Rhymes and Ditties for Adventurous Kiddies is a captivating children’s picture book brimming with delightful poetry, quirky humor, and vibrant artwork. Ideal for home, schools, and libraries, this book transports young readers on an imaginative journey through a collection of whimsical verses. With each poem highlighting a diverse cast of characters, ranging from quirky animals like the Fire Breathing Monkeys from Bimmini Bu to fantastical creatures like the Turquoise Quonk, children are introduced to a world where creativity knows no bounds.

At which book events can readers find you?

Author William J. Zambini: I don’t have any book events upcoming, currently. But you can contact me via my website, https://www.jarchoarts.com/.

William J. Zambini’s brand-new children’s book

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Author William J. Zambini: I did my first reading book signing at the Vashon Library last month. So fun to see a bunch of kids (and their parents) laugh and enjoy the book.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Author William J. Zambini: Mostly, the book is just fun, but there is a sense of open-heartedness mixed with a tad of oddness that weaves throughout it.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Author William J. Zambini: Shel Silverstein inspired me because of his outrageous rhymes and drawings combined with a tad of love and dark humor.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Author William J. Zambini: No, I am very project oriented. If I’m working on a book, I just dedicate the time it takes to work on it each day. Sometimes it’s an hour, sometimes a full day.

Take a peek into William J. Zambini’s first children’s book!

What are you currently working on?

Author William J. Zambini: Another kid’s book called Come on Down and Pet the Fish.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Author William J. Zambini: It’s a Graphic Novel about a Vietnamese family, The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Author William J. Zambini: It’s a long process to get published, and it can be quite discouraging along the way. But keep at it.

You can find William J. Zambini’s book at VALISE Gallery on Vashon Island, at the Vashon Bookshop, and on Amazon.