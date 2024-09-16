Economic Disparity Study Findings to be Presented During September 17 City Council Study Session – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has completed its Economic Disparity Study. City staff will be joined by Keen Independent Research to present the study findings on September 17 at noon during the City Council Study Session.

Through its Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program, the City seeks to ensure that small businesses and businesses owned by BIPOC individuals, women, and veterans have equal access to contracting opportunities with the City. While the current EIC Program focuses on the City’s public works contracts, the City’s goal is to expand the scope of the program to include City contracts for supplies, goods, and services.

More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/disparitystudy as well as makeittacoma.com.

Community members with questions about the Economic Disparity Study or the EIC Program, or who wish to request information in alternate formats, can reach EIC Program staff by calling 311 from anywhere within Tacoma city limits, or (253) 591-5000 from anywhere else, or by emailing eicoffice@cityoftacoma.org.

Council Study Sessions are conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.