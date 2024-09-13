Letter: Tell the Lakewood City Council “No” on selling Public Waterfront Access – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Burns, Lakewood.

There is 86 feet of prime Steilacoom Lake waterfront property set aside by the State of Washington for your use. It is Public Property and that means it is there for you to use. It is a block or so away from my house at the end of 100th St SW. Feel free to park at the street end and walk down the trail through the tall Fir trees to visit the scenic waterfront. Maybe you will see a mother duck at the water’s edge with her newborn duckling. Or maybe you will sit in your lawn chair and enjoy the view, or wade out into the cool water, or launch a Kayak and scoot around the Lake, or teach a child how to be a better steward of the land and lake. You get to decide what you to do on the property; within reason. It is always a good idea to be respectful of your neighbor, regardless on which side of the fence you live.

Although this property is held for YOUR land and waterfront use, it is also held for My land and waterfront use, and in-fact, it is held for EVERYONE’S land and waterfront use.

A young man fishing at the 100th St SW Public Access; August, 2014

The City of Lakewood is responsible for holding and maintaining this property and the 12 other Street Ends in Lakewood for your, mine, and everyone’s use. The responsibility to hold these Public Street Ends for tomorrow’s use falls directly on the shoulders of the seven City Council Members.

Responsibility is not a one-way street; the Public also has responsibilities. In my opinion, it is the responsibility of the Public to not only support the successes of our City and its seven City Council members, but to also hold them accountable for errant behaviors and poor-quality workmanship. I understand that it is no easy task to run well an enterprise as large and diverse as the City of Lakewood. However, when citizens provide thoughtful feedback on the City’s perceived performance, good or bad, they help keep the train on the tracks.

I have highlighted the recent 100th St SW Site#5 Survey below, which shows the Site Right-Of-Way — which is up for a vote to Vacate (to sell or not to sell) on Monday, September 16 at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers.

Survey of the 100th St SW Street-End up for Vacation, highlighted. September 2024

Encroachments from the Southern Property are shown in Orange and believed to be substantially correct based on the Survey – the small orange triangle area, (Lower Right) may or may not be an Encroachment; a court ruling might be necessary regarding that area.

*The length of the Southern Property is not known by me. I colored it down to the water’s edge as shown in the survey only because that appears to me to be the effective dry western edge border- a backfilled concrete breakwater that acts as a terrace.

I was not able to find the City of Lakewood’s definition of an encroachment, so the City or Renton’s will have to do for now:

ENCROACHMENT: An incursion onto public lands including, but not limited to, clearing, grading, gardening, landscaping, installing structures, constructing, storing, placing, dumping, maintaining, cutting, overhanging, excavating, parking, diverting, destabilizing, draining onto, defacing, damaging, mutilating, removing, and limiting access onto.

Applicant has owned the property to the south of the 100th St SW Public Access to Steilacoom Lake for ~6 years. Applicant has publicly admitted to encroachments, but I don’t recall them admitting their fence is encroaching on and bisecting public property, therefore limiting Public access to public lands and what appears like public waterfront from the survey.

I believe there are plenty of members of the public who would benefit from sitting on a bench enjoying and full and expansive view of Steilacoom Lake from Public Property set aside by wise forefathers specifically for them to do just that.

Take some time, if you would, to read LMC 12.07.010 A, B, C, and D below.

Lakewood Municipal Code CH. 12.07 Right-Of Way, September 2014

It is informative to find that the City of Lakewood has LMC 12.07.010 A, B, C, and D processes to deal with encroachments.

Clearly to me, the City of Lakewood has allowed, and is allowing, encroaching residents (more examples for another day) to scam on/enjoy access to waterfront specifically set aside for Public Access; all the while appearing to deny or limit Public Access itself through lack of Right-of Way code enforcement of encroachments, widespread promotion of outdated and erroneous report results that encourage vacations, and site neglect.

There also seems something shady about not dealing with known encroachments until property owners, some of which are your friends, ask for a vacation.

There is little public access to the Lakes in Lakewood. Someone must protect existing accesses from encroachments and the chipping away by the selling of precious Public Property through vacations. These individual Street Ends are not toys for the City Council to play with nor chips to be cashed in for pet projects elsewhere.

Let the City Council know you support “No” on selling Public Waterfront Access.