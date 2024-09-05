 Metered Parking in Village at Chambers Bay Now Active – The Suburban Times

Metered Parking in Village at Chambers Bay Now Active

Parking meters along Market Place West in the Village at Chambers Bay are now active from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Parking is free on Sundays and holidays as are ADA spots. Parkers can pay with coins, credit card or the PaybyPhone app to cover the cost of $1 for an hour or $1.50 for the entire 90 minutes.

For those making quick stops, there are 10 free 15-minute parking spots in the Village. Eight of those stalls are located on the north and south sides of Market Square; the other two are in the middle of the north and south sides of Market Place West. As always, parking in the Village parking garage is free and there are also free spots on Bridgeport Way.

The metered parking spots are intended to ensure equitable access and turnover of parking spaces in the Village for all patrons.

