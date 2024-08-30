Recovering – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

Taking care of Puget Sound and our rivers and streams is critically important for many reasons.

Our waterways are spectacularly beautiful and a vital part of our natural environment and heritage. But they also are important economically, recreationally, and provide crucial habitat for fish, orcas…..and bugs!

I found out how important bugs are as harbingers of water health when I spent time learning about our work to help recover the salmon runs in Pierce County.

Gopal Mulukutla, a Water Quality Specialist in Planning & Public Works, shared how bugs provide many clues about the health of the places where salmon live. Thanks to his work, and that of his colleagues, we are helping our salmon, streams and natural environment recover.

I was reminded of the field trips my boys took to Clarks Creek and the Puyallup Hatchery when they were in elementary school. Seeing the salmon swimming upstream to spawn back then reminds me of how important this work is today.

Learn more about the efforts we’re taking in this latest episode of Inside Pierce County:

We are replacing troublesome culverts, allowing more natural river flow while protecting against flooding, and restoring estuaries like Chambers Creek. All this work will make Pierce County better for salmon and people alike!

My thanks to Gopal and Kevin Dragon, Assistant County Engineer for Stormwater, for teaching all of us about the critical importance of their efforts.

On the bank of the creek I was reminded of the scientific and technical expertise we have on our County team and the key work we do on behalf of our community. Little known fact: I believe Gopal and I are the only trained ocean engineers in the County. As you can imagine we had a lot to talk about – wave mechanics and acoustics!

Our PCTV team continues to bring home the hardware! They just won the Overall Excellence Award in the station of the year category for the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) – a tremendous professional accomplishment. Additionally, their work received four First Place, five Second Place, three Third Place, and three honorable mentions. Megan Hutton and the PCTV team will definitely need to expand their trophy case! We are very proud and appreciative of PCTV’s work telling our stories.

Before I close, I want to indulge in a bit of a milestone celebration. You are reading my 400th blog post! I don’t think I fully appreciated the commitment I was making to a weekly blog when I started it in 2017 but I’m grateful for those of you who read it. As I reflect back, while written for you, they have also helped me crystalize my thinking and grow personally.

I hope you have a restful and safe Labor Day weekend. And my special thanks to all our colleagues for the work you do. But I want to extend a special thanks to those who will be laboring while the rest of us are firing up the grill or munching on a Fair scone. We appreciate it!

Thanks, as always, for reading.