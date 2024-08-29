Do You Know When to Stop For a School Bus? – The Suburban Times

You will be seeing a lot of school buses on the road as school starts this week. It’s a good time to review when you should stop for a school bus. The most common misunderstanding is when there is a center turn lane, and vehicles are traveling in the opposite direction, you do not need to stop. Fines for violating these rules can be hefty, so please make sure you know what to do. We ask all drivers to be patient with the bus drivers as they carry our precious cargo. Lastly, always proceed with caution when school buses or children are present. Have a safe new school year!

