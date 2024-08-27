In Loving Memory of Robert (Bob) Hammar – The Suburban Times

Bob Hammar and Don Doman seriously planning in front of Don’s Jar O’ Toys in 1996.

I joined the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 in 1990. In 1996, I was elected President. When you are president, it’s up to you to decide what needs to be done and it’s your responsibility to encourage others to do the best they can for the organization.

I was surprised when the paid Executive Director called to let me know that a member had called to tell her what he wanted to do. He made it clear that he wanted to be in charge of our largest annual fund-raising event and if he didn’t get to do that, his yearly donation of the use of his cabin in the South Pacific would not be made available. My response to her was to tell the member there was no way I would put him in charge.

After a day or two of thinking things over, I called the Executive Director back and asked her about the Rotary member and what he had done in the past. He had helped, but had never been in charge of any of the projects we were involved in. We talked about the long list of projects we would probably work on over the year. One neglected one was World Community Service, which got very little attention and had zero work done in a long time.

I looked over the needs and possibilities and considered. I called and talked to Bob about the number of people who could do fund raising for our various projects. “But Bob,” I said, “I would like you to consider taking on the World Community Service Committee. Some of the members are working on other projects and haven’t really touched World Services in some time. It sorely needs direction. I would like you to see what you can do to help people outside of the United States and show the world how Rotary can help. Could you put together your own selected Rotarians and investigate what could be accomplished this year to help a number of countries from around the world?”

Bob considered and then said “Yes”. He took it to heart and made it his own. At the end of the year and ensuing years. I don’t know how many accolades that Bob and his team received, but they were substantial. Tacoma’s World Community Service Community committee reached many goals and helped a number of the world’s inhabitants. I remained so proud of his efforts and his team.

Robert “Bob” Hammar passed away in July. We had talked many times about where we grew up (Oregon for Bob and Lakewood for me) and worked as youngsters, about cars and boats and much more. In the ‘60’s I think our apartment where we lived with our infant daughter was about a hundred feet away from where his uniform store was. Too bad we didn’t become friends then. Eventually Bob transferred his Rotary membership to the Lakewood Rotary. The last time Bob and I talked was at Oakbrook over lunch, right before he moved to Seattle. I was sad at the news of his departure from Tacoma. Before he and his wife Mary left for Seattle, he gave me a Hawaiian shirt.

At the University Place Presbyterian Church, there were many people wearing Hawaiian or South Sea shirts to say good-bye to Bob. If I had known, I’d have worn the one he gave me. It was a fitting gift and one that will last in my memory. As I write this story, it is a beautiful and glorious morning and I am wearing Bob’s gift. When I close my eyes, I can see Bob smiling.