Apply for One-Time Bill Credit through Lakeview Light & Power by Sept. 1 – The Suburban Times

Apply for One-Time Bill Credit through Lakeview Light & Power by Sept. 1

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

There is still time to apply for one-time $200 credit from Lakeview Light & Power! If you’re a low- to moderate-income residential utility customer, check your eligibility and apply at WACleanEnergyCredits.com.

The process is quick and easy. Just select your utility, enter your account number and address, and follow the steps to finalize your application. Available credits will be applied to accounts by September 15, 2024.

This credit program is funded by Washington State’s Climate Commitment Act for the Washington Families Clean Energy Grant Program.

