My Community: How one Pierce College student is using his education to give back – The Suburban Times

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, many students had to make the difficult decision between staying in school and supporting their families. One such student was Vitaly Bravo Urrutia.

Vitaly put his Pierce College education on hold to work whatever jobs he could find to help his mother pay rent, put food on the table, and support his three younger siblings while they attended school via Zoom.

“My example in my life is my mom,” Vitaly said. “She’s a fighter and she’s my inspiration.”

When he made the decision to put school on hold, Vitaly says he knew he would be back to fight not only for his dreams, but to make his mom proud.

“The highest grade she got to in school was third grade,” Vitaly said. “To this day, she wants to go to school. So, by me going to college, it shows her she did not waste her time. I want to show her that her son is fighting here not only for himself but for his family.”

Vitaly’s mom supported her four children as a single parent, working overnight shifts at Fred Meyer or Safeway, doing her very best to make a life for them in the United States that she had always dreamt of growing up in Mexico.

While he was a student at Clover Park High School, Vitaly would work nights with his mom to help support his family.

“She taught me an incredible work ethic,” Vitaly said. “I was a little shaky in high school, but I never stopped working.”

After aging out of traditional high school, in 2018, Vitaly started working towards his GED at Pierce College. When he finished that program, he immediately began working towards his associate degree in criminal justice.

“I obtained my Pierce College high school diploma,” Vitaly said. “I was the first person in my family to graduate from high school, but I was also the first one to put my feet on college ground.”

One person that made a difference in Vitaly’s journey was Pierce College Puyallup Student Life Director Aki Smith.

“I was a shell,” Vitaly said. “I was so defensive when I first got here, but Aki helped me. Thanks to him, I opened up little by little and I shared my story. He guided me through every step.”

Vitaly’s break from school in 2020 also allowed him time to get more work and life experience – including in the Lakewood Police Department Police Explorer’s program. The program offers hands-on experience for people aged 15 to 21 years old who are interested in a career in law enforcement. Vitaly says it is one of the best opportunities he has ever had.

“I had a great experience that really shaped me into a productive young man with a strong mindset of making a difference no matter where I go,” Vitaly said. “I feel like I have a purpose and that’s to be a voice not only for Mexicans but for all Latin Americans who are struggling to find their voice.”

While Vitaly finishes his degree in criminal justice, he is also working part-time as a campus safety officer at Pierce College. He hopes one day to continue a career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff or state patrol officer.

“I have three main goals: the first is to be a voice for my community – which I’m doing now by sharing my story,” Vitaly said. “The second is to get some recognition for our great campus safety department. And the third is to give back to my community through my career in any way I can.”