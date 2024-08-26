Lakewood Rotary Club Achieves Milestones in Community Service Under the Leadership of President Mary Horn – The Suburban Times

Mary Horn calls a meeting of the Lakewood Rotary Club to order.

Under President Mary Horn’s dynamic leadership, the Lakewood Rotary Club made significant contributions to the community during the 2023-2024 Rotary year. With a strong focus on service and community engagement, the club raised an impressive $170,000 to fund a variety of initiatives that have directly impacted the lives of Lakewood residents.

One of the club’s most notable achievements this year is the donation of $50,000 to the H-Barn Project at Fort Steilacoom Park. This contribution has been instrumental in the preservation and enhancement of this historic site, ensuring that it remains a cherished part of the community for generations to come.

In collaboration with the City of Lakewood, the Lakewood Rotary Club has also underwritten the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children from birth to age five. This initiative fosters early literacy and a love of reading, laying a strong foundation for the educational success of Lakewood’s youngest residents.

Demonstrating a commitment to addressing food insecurity, the club has cared for and stocked 10 Little Free Pantries throughout the community. These pantries, filled with non-perishable items and hygiene products, provide essential resources to those in need, reinforcing the club’s dedication to uplifting the most vulnerable members of society.

In addition to these major projects, the Lakewood Rotary Club has awarded over $32,000 in grants to support a wide range of community concerns. Beneficiaries include:

LASA (Living Access Support Alliance)

STEP (Support the Enlisted Project)

Communities in Schools

Steilacoom Fireworks

Chi-Chack Community Language Center

Lakewood Multi-Cultural Coalition

Mary Bridge Toys for Kids

Loaves & Fishes Holiday Baskets

Build a Bike

Springbrook Holiday Gifts

Clare’s Closet

Grave Concerns

These grants have provided critical funding for programs and services that address diverse needs within the community, from supporting education and cultural initiatives to ensuring that every family can enjoy holiday celebrations with dignity.

Lakewood Rotarians assemble and distribute break bags for the Clover Park School District

“Under Mary Horn’s leadership, the Lakewood Rotary Club and its Fundraising Committee has not only reached new heights in fundraising but has also deepened its impact on the community through thoughtful, targeted initiatives,” said Connie Coleman-Lacadie, Member of the Board of Directors and Fundraising Co-chair. “We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished this year and are committed to continuing our legacy of service above self.”

The Lakewood Rotary Club looks forward to building on the successes of 2023-2024 and continuing to serve the community with passion and purpose with new President Carl Bronkema at the helm for 2024-2025.

The Lakewood Rotary Club is a dynamic organization boasting nearly sixty years of service and fellowship in the community and with humanitarian efforts around the world. To find out more, to visit, and to join, please visit lakewoodrotary.com.