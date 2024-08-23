 Tacoma Humane Society Calls for Community Support Following Nearly 20% Increase in Animal Intake Over Past Three Years – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Humane Society Calls for Community Support Following Nearly 20% Increase in Animal Intake Over Past Three Years

Roxie – Before

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has seen an 18.1% increase in animal intake over the last three years, prompting the nonprofit shelter to ask the community for support of their essential work during its annual ‘Day of Giving.’

“Our ‘Day of Giving’ reminds our community how they play a vital role in sustaining our shelter’s lifesaving services for the pets and people in Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “As the demand for pet support rises, so does our need for generous contributions to continue providing care, medical treatment, and a safe place for vulnerable pets.”

The open-admission shelter has cared for 5,744 animals in need between Jan. 1 and July 31 of this year, including dogs like Roxie.

In March, Roxie, a standard poodle, was found wandering alone in a Tacoma neighborhood. Her body was covered in heavy, rock-hard mats of fur, caked in filth. Beneath her overgrown coat, Roxie was underweight, with her ribs visible.

The shelter’s veterinary team spent over an hour shaving off nearly five pounds of Roxie’s matted fur. Additionally, Roxie received the medical care she needed, including a feeding plan to safely regain weight and a spay surgery prior to her adoption in April.

Roxie – After

“Roxie’s story is just one of the thousands that unfold within our shelter’s walls each year,” added Taulbee. “Every donation makes a difference, ensuring we can meet the growing needs of the pets and people who count on us.”

In recognition of the shelter’s impact on pets and the public, the Tacoma City Council proclaimed Aug. 22 the ‘Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County Day.’

“The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County Day is a day where citizens work together to rally for animal welfare, build a stronger animal-loving community, and support pet owners regardless of income or circumstances,” said Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma. “This day serves as an opportunity to pause, remember, celebrate, and demonstrate how we can treat all beings with the care and respect they deserve.”

To help multiply donations during the shelter’s ‘Day of Giving’ event, Petco Love is quadrupling all gifts up to $90,000 from now until Aug. 22 at midnight. That means a donation toward animal care will have four times the impact, saving more vulnerable pets.

Donations toward the match can be made on the shelter’s website, www.thehumanesociety.org/day-of-giving.

