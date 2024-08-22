 Executive Dammeier to veto Council ordinance that allows tent encampments – The Suburban Times

Executive Dammeier to veto Council ordinance that allows tent encampments

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier today (August 20) informed the Pierce County Council that he intends to veto Ordinance 2024-540s. 

Dammeier’s letter reads, in part, “This ordinance would permit large tent encampments to be legally established throughout Pierce County with little to no public notice. I cannot support this.”

He urged the Council to set aside the ordinance and adopt his budget proposal that redirects stability site funding to more cost-effective, longer-term solutions like the Tacoma Housing Authority’s Aviva Crossing project and other homeless and housing services programs that can be more quickly delivered to the community.

The full veto message is available here.

