Executive Dammeier to veto Council ordinance that allows tent encampments – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier today (August 20) informed the Pierce County Council that he intends to veto Ordinance 2024-540s.

Dammeier’s letter reads, in part, “This ordinance would permit large tent encampments to be legally established throughout Pierce County with little to no public notice. I cannot support this.”

He urged the Council to set aside the ordinance and adopt his budget proposal that redirects stability site funding to more cost-effective, longer-term solutions like the Tacoma Housing Authority’s Aviva Crossing project and other homeless and housing services programs that can be more quickly delivered to the community.

