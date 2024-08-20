DTNW Where Do They Get The Energy? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by B. J. Coleman.

All photos by Philander Eargle Photography.

I arrived 20 minutes early hoping to get a good seat. The audience was already streaming in. Tap dancers and ballerinas were practicing on the stage getting a feel for the space. Music was playing and my first thought squinting in the bright sunlight was “where do they get the energy?” Later, as Dance Theatre Northwest’s “Summer Showcase” started, I was “Wowed!” Opening their performance was an ambitious theatre style workshop piece that demanded both speed and musicality to a series of intense drum beats. Bold and risky but also fun and entertaining the energy was even more impressive. The audience was instantly transformed. They appeared to identify with the dancers’ sheer joy in the swing style romp choreographed by guest artist Richard Philion as part of a series of theatre dance workshops; And, while the movements were less than perfect, the enthusiasm was off the charts.

Fluent in the language of dance, Philion later performed an emotion evoking piece created by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, the group’s artistic director. Smooth and easy, the complex movements flowed with an accomplished grace and strength that only years of experience and training can bring to the stage. Titled “Elements of Change” the dance showcased Philion’s elegance and control as he shifted his weight though a series of turns, leaps and statuesque poses. The theme and variation style of choreography combined with unexpected acoustic and synthesized music was enchanting.

Another thoughtful emotion evoking piece was memorable through the performers off the charts stage presence in a duet titled “Pure Imagination,” choreographed by Katherine Neuman. Sophie Herrera and Joanna Mesler captivated the audience with their dramatic expression in simple yellow dresses and playful moves.

From amateur youth and adults to skilled professionals’ expressions and stylized movement was displayed with inspiring elegance and precision. Tap dance, upbeat jazz and classical ballet pieces were glitzily costumed. The hour literally evaporated. Humming and whistling inside, I looked around noting that the space was still brightly sunlit and the space was standing room only. Like many others, I was left wanting more.

“Summer Showcase” was the name of the concert that took place August 10th. Presented by Dance Theatre Northwest, the performance was free and open to the public at the University Place City Hall Library atrium. While many supporters and sponsors were listed, the City of University Place and University Place Refuse business names stood out as saying that as a city they were proud to be part of this community outreach offering.

The groups artistic director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, who provided an ongoing narrative during the show also designed most of the choreography. Kirk-Stauffer seems to have a gift for bridging many energies into one. Diversity was not only obvious with the participants but the entire production. One of the dancers that I spoke with said that many of the performers were “grateful to have DTNW as a safe space to explore their talents.” And further that Kirk-Stauffer’s manner of holding a “neutral space for others gives them the strength to go beyond their own fears and doubts. They feel respect. They feel they are understood. They feel appreciated.”

Learn more about Dance Theatre Northwest at www.DTNW.org. The 501-c-3 nonprofit community service outreach organization has received several awards of excellence from the City of University Place. As a part of the city founder’s vision, DTNW has become a City Partner and was recognized in a formal PROCLAMATION by the City Council and Mayor in December 2017 for over 30 years of community service to the community and for its artistic excellence.