City Council Approves Honorary Street Renaming for Beloved Community Leader Bill Evans – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council unanimously approved a resolution on August 6, 2024 to confer the honorary street name “Bill Evans Place” for North 27th Street, between Proctor and Madison Streets. Bill Evans was a community and civic leader who advocated for walkable urban communities and spent countless hours supporting small businesses. He dedicated nearly half of his life to the growth and beautification of Tacoma’s Proctor District and enhanced quality of life for residents throughout Tacoma with his tireless efforts building community and by serving as a Tacoma City Council Member. Bestowing and installing the honorary street name will provide an opportunity for those new to, and familiar with, the area to inquire about the naming and learn about the history of Tacoma and its Proctor District.

“Bill Evans was a public leader whose incredible efforts have left an indelible mark on our community, having served on the Tacoma City Council, helping found the Tacoma Sister Cities organization, and running a local small business,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Bill provided strong community leadership through actions like saving the Blue Mouse theatre and creating the Peace Plaza at Thea’s Park to name a couple, and his legacy will continue to shine for generations to come.”

“Bill Evans is an inspirational role model for anyone seeking to make an impact in their community,” said Deputy Mayor John Hines. “He was deeply committed to Tacoma, and it is exciting to recognize his impact as a small business owner, Tacoma City Council Member, and civic booster. Bill had a clear vision for our neighborhood centers and the Proctor District and, through his efforts and leadership, that vision has come to life. I believe that no one can deny the vibrancy and community that we find in Proctor today, much of which is owed to Bill’s efforts. This honorary street renaming will help ensure that Bill’s commitment to our community is celebrated and will continue to inspire others for years to come.”

“Bill Evans believed in the power of our communities and in the importance of beautification and public art in the various business districts of Tacoma,” said his wife, Ann Evans. “He worked well with others and appreciated the value each person brought to the community. My husband loved Proctor and spent countless hours tending to the rose garden and trees in the area we now will call Bill Evans Place. I am deeply honored for the support we have received from everyone for this project. Thank you for honoring my husband and remembering his legacy.”

The City’s honorary street renaming policy requires the applicant conduct significant community outreach to advance the proposal. This includes a requirement that at least two-thirds of property owners abutting the linear frontage of the affected roadway and fifty percent of those property owners within 500 feet sign a petition in support of the renaming. The proposal for Bill Evans exceeded the minimum requirements outlined in the City’s policy and the honorary renaming will be in effect for 15 years. More information about the process is available here.

A community recognition of the honorary street naming will take place during the Proctor Farmers’ Market 30th Anniversary Celebration on August 24 from 10 – 10:45 AM in the music tent located in the middle of the market. All are welcome to attend this public event.