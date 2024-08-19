 Summer Concert at Franke Tobey Jones – Wally & the Beaves – The Suburban Times

Summer Concert at Franke Tobey Jones – Wally & the Beaves

Submitted by Christine Hall.

Join us on August 22 (6:30-7:30 pm) on the front lawn of Franke Tobey Jones for a Summer Concert – Wally & the Beaves! 6:30pm to 7:30 pm. Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and picnic! Free to the Public. Park on the Street. 5340 N. Bristol Street, Tacoma.

Wally & The Beaves is a seven piece fun Oldies variety band that performs songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s (and more). Each member of the band brings a bit of humor by dressing like well-known iconic characters from the era.

