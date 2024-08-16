How About a Good Old Fashion Western? Part 2 John Wayne, “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon”, 25 Aug – The Suburban Times

On Sunday, Aug 25, the unforgettable John Ford Academy Award winning cavalry epic “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” will come alive at 2 pm on the museum’s big screen in full stereophonic sound. Admission is FREE!

This legendary film stars John Wayne in perhaps his greatest roles as Captain Nathan Brittles, an aging, widowed cavalry officer who is days away from retirement. Yet his commander sends him and his cavalry troop on one last mission… prevent a simmering Indian – Settler war from erupting.

“Yellow Ribbon” is renowned director John Ford’s second entry in what is historically called his “Cavalry Trilogy” and is consistently listed in the Top Ten of all time greatest western films.

Equally noteworthy is the film’s outstanding supporting cast with Academy Award winners Ben Johnson as the gallant Sergeant Tyree and Victor McLaglen as the whiskey drinking Sergeant Quincannon. Other members of what is called the John Ford stock company include Harry Carey, Jr., Mildred Natwick, Joanne Dru, John Agar, Arthur Shields, and more.

“Yellow Ribbon” is a timeless classic filmed in vivid color with sweeping visuals of beautiful, breathtaking Monument Valley plus a great sound track of stirring cavalry songs.

Additionally, a talk back will be held following the film to include discussion of the famous watch scene and the film’s producer Merion C. Cooper, WW I pilot, WW II General, director of “King Kong”, and co-inventor of Cinerama.

And, you can’t have a John Wayne western without popcorn. So FREE popcorn will also be available. Film is rated PG-13, runs 103 minutes, closed caption available.

“Bugler, sound assembly and prepare to mount. Guidon bearer to the front”.

Note: On Saturday, 24 Aug, 4 pm, the Lakewood History Museum will host the classic Marlon Brando western epic “One Eyed Jacks”. Both films are part of the museum’s free western movie weekend. Questions: Call 243-682-3480 and leave a message.