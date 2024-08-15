PSE Foundation boosts capacity within food, shelter or childcare programs for 89 nonprofits – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where PSE serves and has employees, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 competitive community grant program.

This year’s program focused on some of the most pressing needs within our region: food security, shelter support, and childcare assistance granted with flexibility, reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to increasing organizational capacity to meet these critical challenges.

The 2024 grant program had nearly 300 submittals from local nonprofit organizations across Washington, ultimately PSE Foundation awarded a combined total of $500,000 to 89 qualified nonprofits that demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in serving their communities. These grants will provide essential funding to increase an organization’s ability to support initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life and stability for individuals and families in need.

Kimberly Collier, PSE Foundation Board President stated, “We are honored to support these outstanding community organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve. The projects funded through our program address fundamental needs within food security, shelter, and childcare spaces or services, which are essential for building stronger and more resilient communities.”

2024 Community Grant Program Recipients

These organizations were selected through a rigorous evaluation process utilizing trained employees across multiple job functions, experience and locations within PSE. Employees considered factors such as the potential impact of the project, the organization’s capacity to execute the project, and the sustainability of the initiative.

PSE Foundation is dedicated to empowering communities by providing resources and support to organizations that address critical needs within human services, environment, safety and education. Since its inception, the Foundation has funded over $15 million across numerous initiatives that have improved the lives of countless individuals and families.

For more information about the PSE Foundation, please visit www.psefoundation.org or contact Rachel Benner, Executive Director, at psefoundation@pse.com.