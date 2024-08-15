Letter: Lakewood Lake Access & Public Property, Things to Know and Do – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Burns, Lakewood.

The Lakewood City Council, on Monday, August 19 at 7 pm, will decide whether or not to sell a city-owned public use lakefront parcel on Steilacoom Lake.

Two adjacent Homeowners have petitioned to purchase this valuable public property. I have conducted an examination of city documents related to the Steilacoom Lake 100th St SW public access Site #5.

Below is a list of major examination findings along with my emailed recommendation.

I found a number of misleading and clearly false or inaccurate statements within the Streets Ends Report 2023 (located on the City of Lakewood’s website).

I believe some of the errors the retained contractor might have injected into the report because they were following what the city wanted to do; which was to sell the property.

Both this report and the previous report, Lakefront Street Ends Policy 2009, degraded 100th St SW property (which has the longest waterfront and best Site parking) in relation to the other sites .

The 100th St SW public access Site was consistently scored low in spite of the facts:

Example: Disfavored 100th St SW area is ~ 12,212 sq ft and has a score of (1) Favored Westlake Site area is ~ 9,206 sq ft yet has a score or (4)

Within the 11 categories in the 2009 reports Decision Criteria Matrix category scores are added and the sites with the lowest totals have been used identify properties to vacate/sell.

I have identified 7 of 11 categories I believe either the Westlake incorrectly scored with high or the 100th St SW Public Property was incorrectly scored low with (1) category up in the air.

The current Survey show that the southern property adjacent to the 100th St SW access has an encroached garage, a chunk of house, and fence that bisects public property. The fence encloses ~25.5 feet of public property down to the Lake while the concrete driveway extends the scope of the encroachment beyond ~25.5 feet. Length of the encroachment appears to be on the order of ~130 ft.

It is my belief the 2009 Report scoring table does a disservice to the Public Good.

Following is a letter I submitted to all Lakewood City Councilmembers.

Dear Mayor Whalen, Deputy Mayor Moss and Council Members: Pearson, Brandstetter, Belle, Lauricella, and Bocchi:

I am writing to strongly urge you to vote “NO” on the vacation of the 100th St SW access to Steilacoom Lake, Public Access #5. There is strong evidence that the 2009 and 2023 evaluations of this public access conducted by the city, used a deeply flawed rating system that will not hold up under public or legal scrutiny. In addition, Washington State has been very clear on the legal limitations of vacating streets abutting bodies of water:

RCW 35.79.035 Limitations on vacations of streets abutting bodies of water –Procedure (Section 2b) conduct a study to determine if the street or alley to be vacated is suitable for use by the city or town for any of the following purposes: Port, boat moorage, launching sites, beach or water access, park, public view, recreation, or education.

RCW 35.79.035 Limitations on vacations of streets abutting bodies of water –Procedure (Section 2d) Make a finding that the street or alley sought to be vacated is not suitable for any of the purposes listed under (b) of this subsection, and that the vacation is in the public interest.

Facts: The 100th St SW Public Access has ALL of the following:

Launching site: paddle boards and kayaks can easily enter and exit the water.

Beach or water access: very accessible shallow water for wading/swimming.

Park potential: drawings of a proposed park on this property were completed by the city.

Public view: water is easily viewed from the trail-head when it is maintained.

Recreation: an obvious benefit to the community to enjoy a waterfront setting

Education: within walking distance to Park Lodge Elementary School, home school students, public

There is no acceptable reason to sell this valued public waterfront property to two homeowners. The loss to this community would be enormous.

Questions:

How could one of the largest Steilacoom Lake public access locations be so undervalued by the city?

Can the city explain the vague 1 thru 5 matrix system used to evaluate our public access locations?

When did the city become aware of the South homeowner’s encroachment of Public Access #5?

How does this encroachment issue compare/contrast with the Edgewater encroachment issue?

Are there clean hands in this proposal to buy/sell?

Is there any hint of conflict of interest?

Respectfully,

John Burns

It is important for citizens to know that there is still time to voice your concerns in person at the August 19th City Council meeting.