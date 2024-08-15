Across the Fence: Der Kommissar – The Suburban Times

The English Germanism I am going to scrutinize today takes us into the musical era of the 1980s in Austria. Back then, the Neue Deutsche Welle (prounounce ‘noy-ah ‘doytsh-ah ‘vellah, meaning New German Wave) was celebrating one success after another – the sound was based of punk and rock elements, the language was German, and Austrian and German musicians called the shots at every radio station that wanted to be up to date. Some made it even internationally in Europe, few made it into the U.S. charts.

Falco climbed to the top U.S. hit charts in 1986 with “Rock me Amadeus”. But he was already legend in Europe with his song “Der Kommissar” (prounounce: dair commis-‘saar, meaning the police superintendent). Here is a video of the song:

But first, let me reiterate what was so special about the musician who was born as Johann Hölzel in Vienna in 1957. When a little child, he was found to have perfect pitch. At age 17 he founded his first band in which he played the electronic bass. He changed his name to Falco after he had watched GDR ski jumper Falko Weißpflog during the new year’s competition of 1978. In 1981, as he had already an Austrian hit with a band as their singing bassist, he was discovered as a soloist. That’s when Der Kommissar turned up on the A-side of one of his singles.

Originally, the song had been written for somebody else, and there hadn’t even been any lyrics. Falco wrote them. What even I as a newbie to the contemporary music of my peers recognized – I grew up to classical music, jazz, and German pop – was the unusual quality of language and rhythm. Falco used a mix of Austrian German and English, which might already have been a foreboding for international success. But he probably also was the forerunner of white rap music. The speed of his rhythmic talking and the catchy, melodious refrain were something totally new to anybody I knew. I’m NOT sure, though, whether everybody was aware that the song was about drug abuse, i.e. cocaine, and the warning about Der Kommissar making his rounds just a side-remark about the authorities. We were dancing to the song in discos and found it cool that the refrain was in the Viennese dialect.

Apparently, some other musicians hopped on the band wagon and, with permission from Falco, covered the song. I have heard the British rock band After the Fire’s version quite a few times on the radio, also over here, but never had a clue who the band was nor why they would cover a Falco song. And I only now learned from Wikipedia that U.S. singer Laura Brannigan had written a song based on Der Kommissar. When I listened to her “Deep in the Dark” earlier, I found that it was not so much a new song but rather new lyrics.

I haven’t heard Der Kommissar on the radio in a long time. Maybe because cocaine simply isn’t in the focus anymore, but other, deadlier drugs are. Back in the 1980s, cocaine was the drug of high society and anybody who considered themselves as “interesting”. There was that flair of the forbidden, the rebellious, the daring about it – which the song describes pretty much, down to recognizing a typical cocaine nose. What the song also makes clear is the self-destruction that goes along with drug abuse. It is not a celebration of cocaine.

Falco was killed in a DUI car accident in the Dominican Republic in 1998. Sadly and ironically, he was found to have taken “huge amounts of cocaine”. His own song Der Kommissar about street youths killing themselves by way of drugs, hadn’t hit home with him.