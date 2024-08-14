How About a Good Old Fashion Western? Marlon Brando, “One Eyed Jacks”, 24 Aug – The Suburban Times

Tired of robots, AI and cartoon characters? Well the Lakewood History Museum is having a “Good Old Fashion Western” weekend featuring classic westerns films.

The first film will be shown on Saturday, Aug 24 at 4 pm and stars Marlon Brando and Karl Malden in the Academy Award nominated western “One Eyed Jacks”.

The film was the only movie ever directed by Brando and also stars Ben Johnson, Katy Juardo, Pina Pellicer and Slim Pickens.

Brando plays a womanizing bank robber called “Rio”. Malden is “Dad Longworth” his outlaw partner who steals Rio’s loot and changes careers becoming the rich sheriff of a small coastal town with a robust bank, a Mexican wife and a beautiful young daughter. Famous Director Martin Scorsese called the film his favorite western!

“One Eyed Jacks” is beautifully filmed, superbly acted and packed full of action. Better yet, admission is FREE.

Film is rated PG-17, runs 129 minutes.

Want more? Well, the Museum will also be providing FREE popcorn to go along with the action.

Plan now to saddle up and see a dashing young Brando at his best. Questions? Dial 253-682-3480 and leave a message.

Note: on Sunday, 25 Aug, 2 pm the museum will host a second legendary western. John Wayne in the cavalry classic “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon”. Both films are part of the museum’s free western movie weekend. More details soon.