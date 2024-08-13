Lincoln International District Selected as City of Tacoma Community Tree Program’s Next Green Blocks Neighborhood – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Community Tree Program – administered in partnership with the Tacoma Tree Foundation – is set to make the Lincoln International District greener this fall through Green Blocks, a residential tree planting initiative.

“Increasing tree canopy in our neighborhoods is vital for the health and well-being of our community, and this initiative is part of Tacoma’s broader effort to increase tree canopy coverage,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I am proud to see Lincoln International District selected for the Green Blocks Neighborhood program. This increased tree coverage improves the quality of life for our residents and goes beyond beautifying our streets but also provides shade, improves air quality, and enhances our urban ecosystem.”

“I am thrilled to see the Lincoln International District chosen as this year’s Green Blocks neighborhood,” said District 4 Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “Last fall, I watched my community gather in the McKinley District to plant hundreds of street trees and saw a huge improvement to the neighborhood. Friends, family, and neighbors all came together to create something great together. Every Tacoma neighborhood deserves a healthy, thriving, and beautiful environment, and the Lincoln International District is more than deserving of seeing this positive impact.”

“We are so excited to be bringing free street trees to residents of the Lincoln International District as part of this partnership,” said At-Large Council Member Olgy Diaz. “Not only do trees help make Tacoma beautiful, but they also reduce polluted stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and contribute to our mental and physical health. It is essential for us to grow and preserve Tacoma’s urban forest at the neighborhood level.”

This fall, the City of Tacoma’s Community Tree Program – along with these other programs made possible by the City of Tacoma – provide a number of opportunities citywide to support the growth and stewardship of Tacoma’s urban forests:

Grit City Trees: free street trees for Tacoma residents; application deadline September 2

Tree Steward Training: tree care basics, local regulations, and how to answer common tree-related questions; Eastside Community Center from 9 AM – 4 PM on September 21 (registration required)

Tree Coupon Program: $30 off of up to three trees at participating nurseries; October – March

Green Tacoma Day tree-share: free trees along with family-centered activities; Lincoln Heights Park, October 12

Volunteer for Green Blocks: tree planting in Tacoma’s Lincoln Neighborhood; October 26

More information on the City of Tacoma’s Community Tree Program is available at cityoftacoma.org/communitytreeprogram. Community members with questions about this program can contact Community Tree Program Coordinator Lisa Kenny at lkenny@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 341-1315.