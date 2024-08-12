The Golden Rule Against Nuclear War – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Breck Lebegue MD MPH, for WA Physicians for Social Responsibility.

In 1958 four Quaker peace activists sailed the Golden Rule toward the Marshall Islands, attempting to halt nuclear weapons testing. The US Coast Guard boarded her in Honolulu and arrested her crew, causing an international outcry. Arrest of the crew and rising awareness of the dangers of radiation led to worldwide demands to stop nuclear testing.

This spurred the U.S., the U.S.S.R. and the U.K. to sign the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1963. In 2010, the Golden Rule sank in Northern California. For five years, dozens of Veterans For Peace, Quakers and other volunteers restored her.

The Golden Rule is in Tacoma at Thea Park, 415 Dock Street through Tuesday Aug 13; when there is a free program from 5-8 pm with speakers, a proclamation, and music. Bring a sandwich and enjoy it! She will then be at Percival Landing, 217 Thurston Ave NW, Olympia, Aug 14-17 for short sailing trips into the Sound. To make reservations and learn more see vfpgoldenruleproject.org.