Property Tax Exemption Program Coming in September – The Suburban Times

Mark your calendars for the Property Tax Exemption Seminar on Wednesday, September 25 from 2-4 p.m. at U.P. City Hall. If you’re a low-income senior or person with disabilities, this event is for you!

The Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s Office will be on hand to answer your questions and provide valuable info. Stay tuned for more details in future newsletters on eligibility requirements and how to RSVP to hold your spot, and don’t miss out on this great opportunity to learn about potential tax exemptions!