Middle of the Night – Film Review – The Suburban Times

I was already in bed when Peg joined me. I had the TV controls in my hands, checking out various films to watch. We clicked through a number of titles until we found one that looked interesting – “Middle of the Night” starring Kim Novac and Fredric March. Neither one of us recalled seeing the film before, but Fredric March brought back memories.

I told Peg that I may have performed pieces from “Death of a Salesman” in acting class at Clover Park HS. I hate that play; however, I like Fredric March. He was the star of one of my favorite films, “I Married a Witch.” I’ve seen seem Kim Novak star in a number of films, but none had really moved me. This one did.

In “Middle of the Night”, March plays the of part widower Jerry Kingsly, a co-owner of a company that creates women’s fashions. Walter Lockman, played by widower Albert Dekker, is his partner and is constantly looking for women. He also harasses the women who work at the plant, thinking in that 1950’s mode, that owners had privileges with the female workforce, touching and bantering in what now would be a sexual harassment.

Fredric March and Novac working together.

Twenty-three-year-old secretary Betty Preisser, played by Kim Novac, was previously married to a musician, who was out to town most of the time; they are now divorced. Betty is an insecure young woman, just out a bitter divorce and is not interested in the men at the plant, especially advances from middle-aged men. The progress of their tentative relationship and ultimate love is the dismay of the Kingsly family, especially a vicious aunt.

The story is about two lost souls looking for love and comfort, while erstwhile friends, and especially her middle-aged and older female relative’s protests. The film is based on Paddy Chayefsky’s successful play of the same name.

Here’s a user review:

“One of Kim’s strongest performances.

Solid drama of older March falling for young insecure Kim. Both leads are excellent, and present their flawed decent characters simply. Kim was in her peak years, having just come off “Vertigo” as a neurotic mess, probably as a spill over from that experience, but it fits her part. The people in their lives are shown in dark tones, a little heavily so, perhaps to illustrate the disapproval of society to such a relationship during the ‘50s. It does lend a heavy air to the film though, since almost without exception, they are a smothering and cruel bunch. Paddy Chaevsky’s plays are usually intense emotional exercises (Delbert) Mann keeps a steady hand on the tiller and the actors make the troubled lovers plight poignant.”

This film runs 1 hour and 58 minutes, which is a little tough to watch around eleven in the evening, but it is very enjoyable and definitely worth the effort. It’s about falling in love.