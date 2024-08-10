Neighborhood Council Program Survey Open Now Through August 31 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members are invited to take a survey now through August 31 to provide feedback on the City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood Council program.

With an ongoing focus on fostering deeper levels of community engagement, and supporting government transparency and accessibility, the City’s Neighborhood Council Standards and Guidelines are reviewed every five years along with possible amendments to Tacoma Municipal Code 1.45.

Tacoma currently has eight Neighborhood Councils, and one overarching Community Council, supporting Tacoma’s diverse communities and engaging with the City on neighborhood issues, concerns, and priorities identified by community members. More information on the City’s Neighborhood Council program, including a link to the survey and instructions on how to take the survey, is available at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodcouncils.

Community members with questions about the survey, or who would like to receive or provide information in an alternate format, can contact Keegan Buckley in the Neighborhood and Community Services Department at neighborhoodcouncils@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5634.