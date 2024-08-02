 Heading North – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Heading North

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

For this summer’s vacation I am traveling internationally with family and friends – but not too far from home!  We will be visiting the Canadian Gulf Islands – just across the border from the San Juans!

I love to plan these trips – often setting out the plan in early January and completing all the details that go into it before April.  Sometimes, I think planning and anticipation is half the fun!

We spent part of the time with my granddaughters and a good friend with his granddaughters.  These six little girls are nearly the same ages and have so much fun together.  Our time with them included a “Disney Princess” dress up party with a cruise around the Marina – where many boaters showed their appreciation for the young royalty!

We also celebrated my youngest granddaughter’s 3rd birthday complete with a Bluey theme!

I hope you are getting some vacation time this summer (or maybe planning for another one?), making some memories and getting a break from your work at the County.

When I take time off, I get the chance to spend some quality time with Lauren and friends and family. And invariably, I come back to the office refreshed and renewed. Believe it or not, after some time away, I am even more eager to take on the challenges facing our community.

The health benefits of time away from work are many and well-documented. Check out this link to learn more about how vacation time strengthens your heart and improves your overall wellness. 

Another thing that boosts your wellness is receiving recognition for a job well done. More than 100 colleagues were nominated for a Standing Ovation Award this year and you can check out the full list here! Congratulations to everyone who was nominated by their peers for serving the people of Pierce County! 

See you later.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.