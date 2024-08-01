Letter: There’s Joy in the Journey Too – The Suburban Times

It would have been her 76th birthday so though I had lost her to cancer after a half-century of marriage, once again I found myself in the mountains.

There by one of our favorite rivers, a simple hike where so long, long ago we had gone hand-in-hand, I unpacked both her and my favorite beverage, and on my third, and last, match I was able – before the breeze blew it out yet again – to light the single candle on the homemade cookie.

I wished her a happy heavenly birthday, told her how much I missed her, shared with her where I was, and wondered what she could see where she was.

I didn’t hear her respond. Perhaps the sound of the river riotously rolling through the rocks covered the sound of her voice and what she might have whispered.

A chipmunk joined me for lunch and we chatted for a while. It didn’t have much to say either but it seemed to enjoy sharing a small piece of her birthday cookie with me.

It was on this very day, July 30, six years ago, just eight days following our 46th Anniversary, that we had sat, close together, my wife and I, in the oncologist’s office and I was trying to decipher the medical report I had just been handed.

I did hear my wife’s voice then.

“What does it say?” she whispered.

“It says ‘you are unremarkable,’” I whispered back.

The doctor turned from the computer monitor and laughed.

“That’s a good thing! You want to be unremarkable. You have enough ‘remarkable’ suspicious indicators so to be ‘unremarkable’ is good.”

But the unremarkableness would end.

We did reach our 50th Wedding Anniversary and what a so-special celebration it was.

And though now I meander about mountain meadows without her hand in my own, still there is joy.

The kind of deep-seated in my heart joy, the tear-stained pages of my journal joy, of having had for so long a wife so remarkable.