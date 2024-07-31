In the Book Nook with … Dennis “DJ” Quinn – The Suburban Times

Author DJ Quinn

Author Dennis “DJ” Quinn’s home for the past 26 years has been on Raft Island near Gig Harbor Washington. He grew up in Helena, Montana, and lived in Minneapolis and Seattle before landing in Gig Harbor. He worked as a flight attendant from 1979-to 2005, then spent 17 years in real estate marketing; he retired in January 2023. For the past 25 years, he has been writing newsletters, marketing materials, and freelance articles. His first book, Stick Figures: A Big Brother Remembers was published in December 2023. DJ Quinn is a member of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society. When he is not writing, Dennis has hiking, biking, and Washington Husky football at the top of the list of favorite pastimes. He also loves reading, doing some mentoring work with teens, and spends a large amount of time wrangling the two shelter dogs that rule his house.

Which genres do you cover?

DJ Quinn: Stick Figures: A Big Brother Remembers is a very personal memoir of my match in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. I’ve always been drawn to unique personal stories of people from all walks of life. My next work will be a lighter tone, a collection of true events wrapped in humor and satire. Off-the-wall writing that can make people (me included) laugh is my favorite material.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

DJ Quinn: My latest release was Raft Island Treasure Hunters, a pirate/treasure hunting adventure for late elementary readers. It’s a fun chapter book with a good mix of suspense, excitement, and action. It has an upbeat message, which I believe is important.

DJ Quinn’s memoir

At which book events can readers find you?

DJ Quinn: The Gig Harbor Arts Festival in 2024 was my first venture into an event. It was fun and a great learning experience. I’m in the process of mapping out promotional events for the next few months.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

DJ Quinn: Any event that expands my base beyond my regular sphere is great. They help me meet new people and understand what folks are seeking in their reading. Events stir up my creativity and give me a sharper focus on who would be my target readers. Best of all, an event crowd offers the chance to observe a fascinating display of unique personality traits and oddities. Don’t be surprised to see those same quirks displayed in the characters of my future writings.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

DJ Quinn: Yes. The importance of helping others. How that can impact the lives of both the giver and receiver of the help.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

DJ Quinn: Can’t name any specific writer, but authors who make the most impact on me are individuals who write honestly about personal challenges, and through their work offer a positive message from their experiences.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

DJ Quinn: Does procrastination count???

Experience has shown me some things that help me make progress:

Start: Just sit down and start. Finish: Try to reach a logical point of finishing a scene before walking away from your work. Just get it on paper. I don’t edit it immediately; I just finish and know the work can be left very rough. Having something on paper to a logical stopping point marks progress gives me a better starting point when I return to the work. Narrow my focus: I often need to concentrate on what I’m writing, blocking out thoughts of what others will think when they read it. All of that will come later.

DJ Quinn’s children’s book

What are you currently working on?

DJ Quinn: A collection of stories of childhood tales of off-the-wall experiences with my eight siblings.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

DJ Quinn: I just finished Oath and Honor, a memoir by Liz Cheney. Next two up are Into the Shadows I Ran, a memoir by Tha Chhay & Matthew Raudsepp (about Chhay’s escape from Pol Pot’s Communist Cambodia), and The Emblem, a historical fiction novel by Alisa Weis.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

DJ Quinn: I heard at the Gig Harbor Arts Festival that “the most lucrative genre for writers is writing ransom notes”. However, if crime and taking hostages isn’t in your game plan, try this:

Write for enjoyment, to express your gift of creativity. Read blogs, articles and take a few writing classes or seminars to strengthen your craft.

Also understand that the publication/promotion aspects are interesting and time-consuming. There is a learning curve, and help is available to navigate. Read about the process and mechanics of publishing. Find a group of authors and learn from them. They will be your inspiration when the process feels bleak.

You can find DJ Quinn’s books on his website DJQuinnAuthor.com, at Griffin Bay Bookstore in Friday Harbor, in select niche stores in the Gig Harbor area, and at Amazon.