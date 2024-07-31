 Dance, drum and remember ancestors at Tacoma Bon Odori fest this Saturday – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Dance, drum and remember ancestors at Tacoma Bon Odori fest this Saturday

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

Experienced dancers and first-time visitors alike participate in the simple, group dances like these at the 2019 Tacoma Bon Odori.

Experience Japanese dance, taiko drumming, delicious snacks, and more at the Tacoma Bon Odori festival this Saturday, Aug. 3.

The annual community event will feature scores of dancers performing easy-to-follow dances in front of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple, the event sponsor. Everyone is encouraged to “just dance,” with joy, whether wearing traditional Japanese attire or everyday summer clothes.

The colorful celebration will be 4 to 8 p.m. at the temple, 7717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, three blocks up from UW Tacoma.

Get there early for refreshingly cool somen noodles, shave ice, teriyaki chicken or eel rice bowls, mochi-wrapped fresh strawberries and other treats. See exciting drum performances by Tacoma Fuji Taiko and Seattle Matsuri Taiko.

A beer garden will be available for visitors 21 and older.

The Buddhist celebration of Obon is also known Kangi-E, the gathering of joy. It centers on dancing, food, togetherness and appreciating the lives of those we have lost and our own present lives.

The free event includes a brief Obon service at 4:30 p.m., and ends with a candlelight observance in the temple garden at 8 p.m.

Tacoma Bon Odori 2024

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.
Booths open at 4. Service at 4:30. Taiko drumming and dancing from 5 to 8. Candlelight observance at 8.

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple
1717 South Fawcett Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402

More info:
www.Tacomabt.org
253-627-1417
Tacoma.buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.