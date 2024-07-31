Dance, drum and remember ancestors at Tacoma Bon Odori fest this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

Experienced dancers and first-time visitors alike participate in the simple, group dances like these at the 2019 Tacoma Bon Odori.

Experience Japanese dance, taiko drumming, delicious snacks, and more at the Tacoma Bon Odori festival this Saturday, Aug. 3.

The annual community event will feature scores of dancers performing easy-to-follow dances in front of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple, the event sponsor. Everyone is encouraged to “just dance,” with joy, whether wearing traditional Japanese attire or everyday summer clothes.

The colorful celebration will be 4 to 8 p.m. at the temple, 7717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, three blocks up from UW Tacoma.

Get there early for refreshingly cool somen noodles, shave ice, teriyaki chicken or eel rice bowls, mochi-wrapped fresh strawberries and other treats. See exciting drum performances by Tacoma Fuji Taiko and Seattle Matsuri Taiko.

A beer garden will be available for visitors 21 and older.

The Buddhist celebration of Obon is also known Kangi-E, the gathering of joy. It centers on dancing, food, togetherness and appreciating the lives of those we have lost and our own present lives.

The free event includes a brief Obon service at 4:30 p.m., and ends with a candlelight observance in the temple garden at 8 p.m.

Tacoma Bon Odori 2024

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.

Booths open at 4. Service at 4:30. Taiko drumming and dancing from 5 to 8. Candlelight observance at 8.

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 South Fawcett Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

More info:

www.Tacomabt.org

253-627-1417

Tacoma.buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org