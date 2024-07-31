BBQ Banquet and Silent Auction to benefit Youth Programs – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

You are cordially invited to join us at our American Legion Post 53 Family Sponsored BBQ Dinner Friday evening, 23 August 2024 in beautiful Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd, DuPont, WA. In addition to sharing a great BBQ Dinner please enjoy live music from Paul Johnson, Jazz guitar, Classical guitar, easy listening. https://guitaristpauljohnson.com/

Dinner is served from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM and the menu will include Central Texas style Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pit BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Broccoli Salad, Cornbread Muffin, and Banana Cream Dessert. Dinner also includes 1 free beer or glass of wine, or soft drink.

This great evening will also include a Silent Auction where you will have a chance to bid on items such as a haircut and color service with a gift basket full of hair products, a $350 value from Salon D, in DuPont. Heritage Distillery is providing their Special Operations Salute commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D Day June 6th, 1944. This 3 bottle set is complete with a lithograph “To the Guns” by famed artist Michael Solovey. Additionally, there will be gift certificates from Adriatic Grill, Moctezuma’s, and the Berliner Beer Hall in Tacoma. BBQ and Sports Memorabilia ensure there is something for everyone.

Tickets are $50 each and all proceeds benefit American Legion Youth Programs – Boy Scout Troop 472, Cub Scout Pack 472, Pioneer Baseball, Boys & Girls State Camp, JROTC Awards, and Junior Scholarships. Purchase tickets here: https://square.link/u/UcRfZbTj or scan QR Code below.