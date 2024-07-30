 Letter: Every Step – The Suburban Times

Letter: Every Step

The High Divide trail in Washington’s Olympic National Park climbs higher, and higher, and higher still, 6,190 feet elevation gain over 20.5 miles according to “AllTrails.”

The narrow, single file path forever reaches for the sky even while meandering through alpine meadows of lupine and Indian Paintbrush.

The trail leads up and over formidable, forested peaks, their craggy tops seeming to pierce the blue sky, forbidding the passage of billowy clouds.

Descents are precarious where planned placement of every step matters lest a tumble result in a sprained ankle, or worse.

Though even hiking solo through such beauty – around boulders, over and under fallen trees, and fording streams – you are not alone.

Majesty and mystery are your traveling companions in the mountains.

Majesty of towering white glacier-clad peaks, and mystery of hidden lakes bordered by flowering meadows.

And not only majesty and mystery accompany you but, vicariously, your children and grandchildren too.

As in the mountains, so in life, walking carefully, every step one of integrity, desirous always the path of our life be trod with honesty, these also matter.

For there are those who follow.

