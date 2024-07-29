 New bookstore for Lakewood – The Suburban Times

New bookstore for Lakewood

The Lakewood Bookstore is open at 11017 Bridgeport Way SW.

From their website, “We aspire to be more than just a bookstore. We’re a cozy haven where readers, writers, and curious minds converge. Whether you’re seeking a captivating novel, a thought-provoking essay, or a delightful children’s story, our shelves hold treasures waiting to be discovered.”

Both new and used books are available at The Lakewood Bookstore. Used books are accepted for store credit.

Upstairs puzzle/gathering space.

The Lakewood Bookstore also hosts book club meetings. See their website for upcoming events.

