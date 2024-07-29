 Lakewood Water District, Emergency Food Network August Food Drive – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Water District, Emergency Food Network August Food Drive

Submitted by the Lakewood Water District.

Lakewood Water District is proud to partner with the Emergency Food Network in hosting a food drive August 1-31. Together we can make a difference. Food is a human right and is an immediate and tangible way to help someone. Drop off any donation at 11900 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

We are accepting canned good (with pop-top lids), peanut and nut butters, baby food and formula, and protein items. All items must be non-perishable.

Let’s take action now to combat hunger in our community by bringing your donation to our office throughout August. Keep in mind, even the smallest contribution can make a difference.

