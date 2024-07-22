Seeking public input to shape the future of Pierce County Parks – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Parks is reaching out to residents to gather feedback on the types of parks and recreational programs that are important to them and to understand any barriers they face in accessing recreational activities. This initiative is a key part of the ongoing update to the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan.

The PROS Plan is a strategic document that guides the development and management of Pierce County’s parks, trails, open spaces and recreation facilities, as well as programs. The insights and recommendations for future projects and priorities within the updated plan will be significantly influenced by community input and priorities, ensuring the park system meets the needs of the growing community.

“We are committed to creating a park system that serves everyone in Pierce County. Public input is essential to ensure our parks and recreational facilities meet the diverse needs and desires of our residents,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks director. “Whether you’re an avid park user or someone who visits occasionally, your voice matters. Together, we can create a vibrant, accessible and sustainable park system for all.”

To participate in the survey, please visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/ParkSurvey. The survey closes September 15.

About the Pierce County Parks PROS Plan

The Pierce County Council passed a 10-year plan for development of Pierce County’s park system on February 11, 2020. The 2020-2030 PROS Plan outlines the vision, goals and strategies for enhancing the County’s parks, trails and open spaces based on public input, current inventory and future needs.

An update of the PROS Plan is required every six years to maintain eligibility for grants administered by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO). RCO is a major source of grant funding. The plan update is due in 2026 and will guide the growth of the park system for the next 10-20 years.