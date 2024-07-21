Marketta and Charlotta Vanamo Visit Tacoma Rotary from Finland – The Suburban Times

I opened the door to greet a Rotarian and a young blonde girl named Marketta

The doorbell rang and I opened the door to greet a Rotarian and a young blonde girl named Marketta, with a sore arm. The Rotarian was soon off, but Marketta Vanamo is still with us . . . forever I think . . . as a friend to delight our hearts.

At the time Marketta joined our family, I had just been elected the 1996-97 president of The Rotary Club of Tacoma #8. New clubs are numbered in the order of joining Rotary International. That means that Tacoma Rotary #8 is the 8th Rotary Club in the world.

We had a nice family luncheon to celebrate Marketta’s return with other family members. Finland sounds so beautiful and wonderful.

Marketta attended Wilson High School nearby and attended most Rotary meetings and events. She became part of our family. Of course, Americans mispronounce her name as Mar’-ket-ta, but in reality, her name is pronounced Mar-ke’-ta.

When Peg was scheduled for surgery, I told Marketta she would be staying with another family while I was alone; her response was a resounding “un-hu.” She did not want to leave her first American home. She went on to stay with other Rotary families. Marketta is a very outgoing person and made many friends in the area, including two in particular: Suska from Scandinavia and Letti from Columbia.

In 1996-97, I was Rotary president. Marketta enjoyed meeting other Rotarians and had a great time visiting with many. Over the years we have maintained our friendship. After she finished her business training and had a great job, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotta. Marketta returned to share her one year-and-a half baby year old with us and her other families she had met. That time, Marketta stayed in the same bedroom she had stayed in years before. We didn’t have a baby crib, so Charlotta slept in a suit case on the floor in the same bedroom. We had a nice family luncheon to celebrate her return with other family members.

At the end of her stay with the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 it was like Marketta was related to everyone in the club.

Peg and I would love to visit Finland. When Marketta describes it, it sounds so beautiful and wonderful.

When we found out Marketta and her now much older (13 years old) daughter Charlotta were coming to Tacoma again, we made sure to invite her to dinner on our deck with a number of old Tacoma Rotarians. Marketta spoke and shared her story of visiting and introduced her daughter. Both Marketta and Charlotta received a warm welcome. After everyone left, we talked, and talked. We all had a very sweet time with our reminisces.

1997 Rotary Turnover Day.

Their next stop is to Vancouver and then a return to Finland. Peg and I look forward to reading about their trip to Canada. Marketta still has our love and laughter. Compared to her mother Charlotta seems shy, but I’m guessing in Finland, she isn’t shy at all. She’s a tall beautiful dark-haired version of her mother. We love them both. We will have a room whenever she or they return.

When Marketta was living with us and when she was visiting other Rotarians she made friends, who still remember her after a whole lot of years. At the end of her stay with the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 it was like she was related to everyone in the club. I think she still is.

Turnover Day at Rotary is always special. It means new club officers and new exchange students . . . however, Marketta is still in our hearts . . . along with her daughter Charlotta.