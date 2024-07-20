New 125 mph trains will crawl across Mounts Road bridge at 30 mph for 40 years – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Breck Lebegue, Rail Can’t Wait Coalition.

Amtrak Cascades from Seattle to Portland must slow to 30 mph to safely cross a 100-year-old sharp curve and bridge across the Nisqually River in south Pierce County—even by the new trains we get in 2026. That’s why most people either drive I 5 or fly. But car convenience means greater pollution. WSDOT Service Development Plan does not include a new gentler curve or rail bridge to allow train speeds up to 110 mph. To find out what you can do to get faster trains, you are invited to a briefing on how to achieve faster, frequent, and reliable intercity Cascades.

WHAT: Advocate Insider Briefing – Amtrak Cascades, hosted by Rail Can’t Wait Campaign, a coalition of advocates for mode shift of passengers and freight, from planes and lanes to trains.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 31st, 6:00p – 7:00p PT

WHERE: Zoom (virtual)

RSVP: Sign Up Here 👈

WHY: Cascades was on time only 47% in 2022, and 55% in 2024. Today’s slow, unreliable passenger service is unacceptable — we need ambitious plans to deliver faster, frequent, reliable service. Faster passenger rail is a transportation-pollution solution, but your advocacy is needed!

TOPICS: The briefing will cover Washington State’s newly revised plans for Amtrak Cascades and why they’re inadequate to meet our challenges. We will share our analysis and our top priorities to improve the Amtrak Cascades. You can ask questions and make comments. We’ll offer specific ways individuals and organizations can advocate for better Cascades service.

Hosted by Rail Can’t Wait Campaign

Solutionary Rail www.solutionaryrail.org

Climate Rail Alliance www.climaterailalliance.org

350 Seattle www.350seattle.org/aviation-team/

Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility www.wpsr.org/transportation