Tilapia goes back to Ancient Egypt.

I enjoy cooking tilapia for both breakfast and dinner. Although tilapia is new to many American eaters, the history of the fish goes back to Ancient Egypt.

Tilapia is an affordable and nutritious food, and it can be part of a healthy and balanced diet. It is a good source of protein and is relatively low in fat. Tilapia is also lower in sodium, calories, and total fat than bacon and other processed meats. However, unlike salmon, tilapia is not particularly high in omega-3 fatty acids, unfortunately, but still worth the purchase and consumption.

Tilapia is a pretty impressive source of protein. In 3.5 ounces (100 grams), it packs 26 grams of protein and only 128 calories (3). Even more impressive is the amount of vitamins and minerals in this fish. Tilapia is rich in niacin, vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium and potassium.

We consistently like to fry up tilapia and include it with the noodles when I make Yakisoba.

For breakfast I like to fry up a tilapia sandwich. I use a heavy cast iron fry pan. I start with crumbled

Rice Chex Brand copy in a greased frying pan. I also fry up two pieces of tilapia and set them aside.

My second step is to crack open two eggs to fry on top and bottom of the crispy rice chex center in the frying pan.

The third step is to add the mostly cooked tilapia on either side of the rice chex and fried eggs and removed when all are perfect.

lay the crumbled rice chex, the fried eggs, and the tilapia on top of the toasted bread sandwich innards generally fall out onto the platter

The forth step is to toast a favorite bread and then lay the crumbled rice chex, the fried eggs, and the tilapia on top of the toasted bread and then either lay a second piece of toast on top or save it for last after eating every thing in the frying pan. Winco offers excellent fresh bread from The Bake Shop.

The fifth step presents the fried breakfast with a large plate to hold the fried egg, the crispy rice chex, the tilapia and the toast. The sandwich innards generally fall out onto the platter allowing different choices on what and how to eat. We keep a number of jams and jellies available for the fresh breads. One of our favorites is Walls Berry Farm and their Marionberry Seedless Jam (blackberry jam). Somehow the 18 oz. jar quickly becomes empty.

