 Towing Vehicles from Street Racing Activity – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Towing Vehicles from Street Racing Activity

· · Leave a Comment ·

Did you know, RCW 46.55.113 (2)(l) Provides Law Enforcement Authorization to tow:

Whenever the driver of a vehicle is arrested for illegal racing conduct in violation of RCW 46.61.500 or 46.61.530 or a comparable municipal ordinance.

What does this mean?

If you are being cited for reckless driving or racing of vehicles on highways your vehicle can be towed. In addition your car can be held for 72 hours on the first offense. For a second offense your vehicle could be forfeited. This was passed under Senate Bill 5606.

The post Towing Vehicles from Street Racing Activity first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.