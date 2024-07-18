Towing Vehicles from Street Racing Activity – The Suburban Times

Did you know, RCW 46.55.113 (2)(l) Provides Law Enforcement Authorization to tow:

Whenever the driver of a vehicle is arrested for illegal racing conduct in violation of RCW 46.61.500 or 46.61.530 or a comparable municipal ordinance.

What does this mean?

If you are being cited for reckless driving or racing of vehicles on highways your vehicle can be towed. In addition your car can be held for 72 hours on the first offense. For a second offense your vehicle could be forfeited. This was passed under Senate Bill 5606.

The post Towing Vehicles from Street Racing Activity first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.