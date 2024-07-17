Quilts Bring Comfort to Seniors – The Suburban Times

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Habitat volunteer Stephanie Arend supports Tacoma Habitat’s mission in more ways than swinging a hammer. Arend is part of a group of 14 women—all retired, mostly judges or lawyers—who gather once a month at Arend’s home to create quilts for causes they care about. Thanks to the generosity of this group, called the Quilting Sisters, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity’s Aging in Place (AIP) program is now receiving handmade quilts to gift to income-qualified clients.

Arend says, “We all feel we were blessed, and we believe in giving back. Habitat for Humanity is an organization that we all support. Before retirement, I organized judges to assist at least once a year in a build. After retirement, a few friends and I participated in Women Build. And of course, I usually am a table captain for the annual Changing Lives Luncheon.”

Most of these women did little or no sewing before joining the group, but Arend says “With a little trial and error, we find each person’s strength and how she can contribute. Some women cut the fabric, some iron, some machine sew, some hand sew, and some pull fabrics together for a particular pattern. We have the quilts professionally quilted by a woman with a long arm machine. But we do all the rest. Being a part of this community is one of the reasons we do this.”

Joy Robson, one of the Quilting Sisters, reflects on her unlikely involvement with the group. “When I retired, I wanted to continue my life, full of friendship and activities. Joining a group of women making quilts was an unlikely choice since I haven’t sewn a stitch since seventh grade. I’d much rather play pickleball. But making quilts has jobs where you don’t have to actually sew, and the group is both fun and purposeful.”

Up to now, the Quilting Sisters have donated quilts to various causes including organizations that help young mothers, formerly incarcerated women, or adoptive families, and now, seniors and disabled veterans through AIP.

Arend says, “We are very excited to [start] gifting quilts to seniors and disabled veterans through Habitat’s Aging in Place Program.” She also remarked that the “labels sewn into the quilts explain the quilters’ intent: ‘This quilt was handmade for you as a labor of love to warm your body and comfort your soul.’”

In the two years the women have been gathering, they have made over 30 quilts. Arend says that each quilt requires as many as 30 hours over several months to complete.

“Quilts are special,” Arend says, and shared the following portion of a speech by Tyler Perry that captures how she feel about quilts.