Letter: Inadequate spay neuter clinic access prevents control of feral cat population – The Suburban Times

Submitted by L. Gorrow.

Roy.

I moved from King County to Pierce county (Tacoma) two years ago. I noticed what appeared to be homeless cats and kittens in my back yard and neighborhood. I had not experienced this in King County.

Over time I have learned that two of my neighbors feed homeless cats. The problem was made substantially worse after people went back to work and abandoned their COVID cats, either to rescues or put them (unspayed and unneutered) outside.

We cannot find fault with the kind people who give them food. I did wonder why these people did not also get them spayed and neutered. Many neighbors complained about the situation.

So I stepped up, took 3 feral 2 1/2-month-old kittens in to socialize and find homes for. Everything went reasonably well until it was time to get them neutered and vaccinated, so I could place them in homes. I could not find a discount or a full priced vet who was willing to neuter a semi-feral kitten.

I then contacted over ten rescues and various humane societies (including Pierce County) and all I got was a recorded message with no return call or just an automated email. Because I am not a licensed rescue I got an automated message, ignoring my circumstances and directing me to a web site where I could get in a long line with people who are looking for discount spay/neuter services for their domestic cats.

I cried.

Every time I consider trapping the feral cats and kittens in my neighborhood and getting them spayed and neutered, I realize it is not doable unless someone with the resources to spay and neuter steps up and partners with people like me.

Every time I see another of these cats or kittens that I could help, I wonder why agencies whose job it is to help them will not. And now I know why my neighbors have become so angry and calloused about it.