 Plan ahead for temporary closure of JBLM’s DuPont Gate July 29-Aug. 5 for road construction – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Plan ahead for temporary closure of JBLM’s DuPont Gate July 29-Aug. 5 for road construction

· · Leave a Comment ·

DUPONT – Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, July 29, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont gate will close to all travelers. The gate will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5

The closure of this gate allows crews to continue to improve access to and from JBLM. The temporary DuPont Gate closure does not affect other JBLM gates.

Travelers will want to plan to take alternate routes and allow for additional travel time during the closure. The Washington State Department of Transportation appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding during this work. The closure allows crews to shorten the overall construction timeline, shortening the length of traffic disruptions.

The project will build a new Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange (exit 119) and also extend the existing southbound I-5 HOV lane to Steilacoom-DuPont Road. The northbound HOV lane will extend from Mounts Road to the existing HOV lane at 41st Division Drive.

This project is intended to help relieve chronic traffic congestion and improve mobility along I-5 near the military base. It is the third in a series of projects to widen I-5 and create new HOV lanes.

Construction began in early August 2023 and will continue through 2026.

For more information about this ongoing project, please visit the online open house.

Real-time information is available via the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.