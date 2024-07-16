Plan ahead for temporary closure of JBLM’s DuPont Gate July 29-Aug. 5 for road construction – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, July 29, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont gate will close to all travelers. The gate will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5

The closure of this gate allows crews to continue to improve access to and from JBLM. The temporary DuPont Gate closure does not affect other JBLM gates.

Travelers will want to plan to take alternate routes and allow for additional travel time during the closure. The Washington State Department of Transportation appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding during this work. The closure allows crews to shorten the overall construction timeline, shortening the length of traffic disruptions.

The project will build a new Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange (exit 119) and also extend the existing southbound I-5 HOV lane to Steilacoom-DuPont Road. The northbound HOV lane will extend from Mounts Road to the existing HOV lane at 41st Division Drive.

This project is intended to help relieve chronic traffic congestion and improve mobility along I-5 near the military base. It is the third in a series of projects to widen I-5 and create new HOV lanes.

Construction began in early August 2023 and will continue through 2026.

For more information about this ongoing project, please visit the online open house.

Real-time information is available via the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.