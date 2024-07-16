Letter: Sunrise – The Suburban Times

To capture on camera the sunrise at the mountain, for me means to set my alarm very early, drive a good distance, hike a ways in the shadows, and then – then – there she is.

Breathtaking. So worth it.

Likewise, what I read on this, another, stunningly exquisite morning, on the eve of yet another adventure to the mountain.

It is called one of the most beautiful stories of all time.

The story takes place in the midst of bloodshed and strife. Teutonic forces are at work in the world. Grief upon grief breaks in again and again as the story unfolds.

But it doesn’t end there.

Sound familiar? It should. It’s your story. And mine.

And it’s the story of Ruth.

Did she know the incredible concluding chapter that would be written with her taking center stage?

No.

Did she even know at the time the purpose of all that befell her?

No.

But was she very much a part of something very, very breathtakingly special?

Yes.

Why?

God.

Ruth just followed the path that, though it climbed with no little difficulty upward, seemed to her at the time to be the trail to follow.

In life, grief is a given.

So is incredible beauty and blessing.

And the reason?

God.

Keep climbing.