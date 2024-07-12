Turbulence – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

Each week when I speak to new employees, I talk about the importance of respect. As public servants, we must treat our residents – no matter their background – with the consideration and regard each of us as human beings have a right to expect. This certainly applies to our interactions with colleagues, too. But in all cases, we are right to insist the respect we give be returned in kind – that’s a matter of self-respect.

Unfortunately, this culture of respect we have worked hard to build at Pierce County is going to be tested in the coming weeks and months by politicians of all stripes, who will work to stoke your feelings of moral outrage and convince you there is more that divides us than unites us. In this heated political climate, we must take extra care to treat those around us as people, not the depersonalized stereotypes we might read about in the newspaper or on social media.

In our group of more than 3,000 County employees, you are bound to find a wide variety of opinions, perspectives, and beliefs about just about any aspect of living in our community. And that’s fantastic! When approached with the right attitude, all those perspectives and experiences makes us a better team with better solutions for our community.

It is in this spirit of respect and inclusion that we’ve been promoting a series of web pages, social media posts, and emails highlighting LGBTQ+ Pride in Pierce County. The United Way of Pierce County has also put together a list of upcoming Pride-related festivals that celebrate the diversity of our community. I encourage you to review the list and see which events you are interested in!

The next few months promise to be fraught with disagreements and tension as we navigate some very stormy political waters. But I’m confident our professionalism and collective sense of decency will keep us focused on respectfully delivering the services our residents deserve. At the end of the day, we are all on the same team.

Thanks for reading.