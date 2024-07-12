Caring for Kids needs your help! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

On August 9th and 10th we will be holding our major Ready to Learn Fair at Harrison Prep. We need volunteers on Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 A.M. Friday we will be setting up and Saturday is the actual event. There will be clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, haircuts, sports physicals, immunizations, bike helmets and a hot dog brunch. There are three events in August, but this event serves kids in Clover Park, Steilacoom, and University Place School Districts.

We want to thank Christ Lutheran Church, Little Church on the Prairie, and Redeemer Lutheran in Fircrest for washing hundreds of loads of recycled lost and found clothing from the schools. We are working hard to make a difference, so please help us!

For more information carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777