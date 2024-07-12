 Caring for Kids needs your help! – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Caring for Kids needs your help!

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

On August 9th and 10th we will be holding our major Ready to Learn Fair at Harrison Prep. We need volunteers on Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 A.M. Friday we will be setting up and Saturday is the actual event. There will be clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, haircuts, sports physicals, immunizations, bike helmets and a hot dog brunch. There are three events in August, but this event serves kids in Clover Park, Steilacoom, and University Place School Districts.

We want to thank Christ Lutheran Church, Little Church on the Prairie, and Redeemer Lutheran in Fircrest for washing hundreds of loads of recycled lost and found clothing from the schools. We are working hard to make a difference, so please help us!

For more information carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.