Letter: Look Up, Often – The Suburban Times

My wife had lost four pounds since the week before.

“Clinically, you’re doing worse,’ the doctor said.

“How aggressive do you want to be in attacking this cancer?”

My wife replied, “I don’t want to be sick. It isn’t worth it.”

“We’ll find a way forward,” the doctor said.

That morning, when we had arrived at the hospital, we had pulled in behind a car which had a license plate the border of which read “Our God Is An Awesome God.”

He is.

The way forward for my wife proved to be heaven just over a year ago.

The way forward for me is the mountains.

On my way there the other day – and I’m there a day every week now – I was behind a truck, the license plate a reminder to me: LOK2GOD.

When you love someone and have lost that someone it is said there are two measurements of time. Time when you were with that person and the time when you are not.

And that is why I go into the mountains. Because there is no time there. There is no time for conflict, no time to fight for causes, no time for contention, or criticism, or cynicism.

Only time to look up, a Hebrew word which means “to peer into the distance.”