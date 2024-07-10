Lakewood Street Cleaning – The Suburban Times

On the first Saturday morning of each month, members of the Lakewood First Lions Club scour both 75th Street W and Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood for garbage left on the side of the road. Left to right are club members Mike Brandstetter, DeAnne Bennett, Dave O’Keeffe, Nanci Anderson, John Anderson, Charles Ames, Jessie Baird, Dr. Bob Allen and Don Jimenez. Not pictured are Eric Warn and Doreen Johnson, who also participated in the clean-up.
