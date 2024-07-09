Letter: Steilacoom Thanks its 5th of July Volunteers – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson and Liz Grasher.

Volunteers remove the last remaining trash from Pioneer Park.

Many volunteers contribute their time and talents to make the Town of Steilacoom a highly desirable place to live. Every 4th of July their welcome contributions transform the holiday into a showcase event with a family-friendly street fair, parade, and captivating fireworks display, attracting visitors from near and far.

Town pride and stewardship continue to be evident the day after. This year 30 volunteers participated in the annual 5th of July Town Clean Up. The enthusiastic stewards collectively donated 47.5 hours, resulting in the disappearance of both macro and micro trash from four parks, downtown streets, and Chambers Creek Road. For some participants this was a family event, teaching children by example the importance of taking care of our environment.

Jack Darms and his young children enjoy making Steilacoom clean and beautiful.

After 1 ½ hours, there was no trace left of candy wrappers, cans and bottles, and other unwelcome byproducts of the celebration the day before. Glass, plastic bottles, and numerous aluminum cans were recycled, with cans being donated to the Kiwanis bin at the Community Center. The proceeds support our Steilacoom Historical School District students.

While meticulously cleaning up Sunnyside Beach Park, volunteers discovered charcoal briquettes left smoldering near vegetation including a large conifer. Typical of response to citizen concerns in Steilacoom, two Town parks crew workers, Steilacoom Public Safety, and West Pierce Fire & Rescue expediently resolved the issue.

Liz Grasher led the effort at Sunnyside Beach Park.

There are too many people to thank individually. Please know that the contributions of all who participated are very appreciated, particularly by Town parks and street crews who find the tasks of the 5th of July overwhelming. This effort was a demonstration of gratitude to them for the excellent work they do every day to keep Steilacoom well-groomed, clean, and beautiful.

Thank you, everyone!