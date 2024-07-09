Letter: Public Leaves Lakewood Beach In Sad Shape – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

Sunday, July 7th was set to be a scorcher with temps in the mid 90’s. I was up early, for a planned open water swim, to avoid the chaos that can ensue at North American Lake Park. As I pulled into the parking lot, I was greeted by badly overflowing trash dumpsters. I was pleasantly surprised when a City of Lakewood truck pulled in behind me. The staffer went right to work cleaning up the huge mess. It was only 7:15 and he was already working to making the park a happier place. I thanked him for taking on the “not so fun task” of cleaning up that mess.

As I left the parking lot, and walked towards the beach along the paved trail, I was shocked by all the litter in the grassy park area. From the top of the hill, I could see down to the beach, which was worse than the grassy area above. The pictures show all the trash left behind, by the beach goers from the day before.

On the beach, before I got down to the sand, there were two people. A woman in a folding chair at the water’s edge and a late teens early twenties something guy, wearing an orange shirt. He was busy picking up litter. I asked if he was with the City and he said he was. Another City staffer, diligently working to make the beach a happier place. I thanked him as well.

An hour later, after my swim, as I walked back up the hill to the parking lot, the same staff were still hard at work picking up the trash in the grassy park area.

First, I would like to thank the City Staff and the hard work they did/do to keep the park as clean as possible. Second, I would like to thank the City as an entity, given it just made a huge financial commitment to renovate the park.

Clearly the City knew this clean-up was going to be needed. My question… Why was all that trash left behind in the first place? Do we, as City residents, have such little pride in our City that we think it is a dump? We can all make our parks a happier place by just picking up after ourselves. This park is a jewel so let’s keep in shining.